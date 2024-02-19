Normal Life Hit as Himachal Pradesh Receives Fresh Spell of Rains and Snowfall

Kullu: Incessant rainfall in the plains of Himachal Pradesh and snowfall at the higher reaches continued on Monday throwing life out of gear in the hill state. The Meteorological Department had already issued an alert of rain and snowfall across the state on 19 and 20 February.

Himachal Covered in White Blanket: Snowfall continued in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti since Sunday night. Lahaul Valley is covered with a white sheet of snow these days. Apart from Palchan, Solang Nala and Atal Tunnel of tourist city Manali, snowfall also occurred in many upper areas including Rohtang. More than one foot of snow has accumulated in Solang Nala of tourist city Manali, while one and a half to 2 feet of snow has been recorded.

Tourists who reached Kullu Manali are also enjoying the fresh snowfall.

Farmers and Tourism Stakeholders Cheerful: There is a wave of happiness among the farmers and gardeners of the state besides tourist players due to plentiful snowfall which bodes well for the industries. They hope that this rain will prove to be good for wheat and other crops in the upcoming season. This snowfall is considered a boon for the apples in the upper areas.

This year snowfall was delayed due to which there was drought in many areas including Lahaul. The change in weather will provide moisture to the soil, which along with crops will also help in mitigating the water shortage in summers. The faces of tourism businessmen have also blossomed due to this snowfall. They hope that due to the snowfall in February, tourists from other states will move to Himachal.

Manali tourism businessmen Satish Kumar, Jaswant Thakur and Sonu Sharma say that snowfall will prove to be a lifeline for the tourism business. Tourists will head to Himachal to see snow from the plains, they said.

Snowfall Adds to People's Woes: Snowfall also brings problems for common people. Along with freezing cold, the fresh snowfall has led to road blockade at several places. Atal Tunnel connecting Kullu to Lahaul Spiti district has also been closed for vehicular movement due to slippery conditions. Besides, the administration has also issued an alert for the tourists coming to Kullu Manali.

In view of the bad weather, tourists have been asked to exercise caution.

"In view of the snowfall, at present the movement of vehicles has been stopped beyond Palchan. So that the tourists and especially the drivers do not face any problem in this weather. After the weather clears, the tourists will be allowed to move ahead from Solang Nala," KD Sharma, DSP, Manali said.

Meteorological Department's red alert: The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain, snowfall as well as thunderstorms in seven districts of the state on Monday. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Shimla, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts. The Meteorological Department has said that along with rain and snowfall, winds up to the speed of 40 kilometers per hour can also blow in the state adding heavy rain and snowfall can also affect the supply of water and electricity.