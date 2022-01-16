Astrological predictions for January 16 to 22, 2022

Aries (March 21-April 20): Individuals of Aries are likely to be quite busy. There could be minor anxiety as certain tasks may keep you occupied. This is where your organizational skills may come handy to manage your time efficiently. The week ahead may be demanding in the work front. You might have to attend to some unplanned work as well. Hence the natives of Aries are advised to work after making a proper plan. However it might not be frustrating, it might drain you off your energy levels. Hence take out some quality time to spend with yourself. The natives are also advised to take care of their health. So, you should follow a food diet. You might get the urge to binge eat, but remember it will leave you more irritated. Prepare and consume a nutritious diet. It is also advisable to do regular exercise to stay fit and healthy. You are advised to complete all the pending tasks that you have wanted to complete for a long time. You are likely to experience a very memorable event of your life in your married or love life. You might even fulfil a long pending wish with your partner this week. The upcoming Venus transit also suggests that you are likely to have a “battle of the egos' with your spouse. Therefore, married couples are advised to give some time to each other this week to avoid unnecessary clashes. You may also have misunderstandings with your family members. Singles may receive marital proposals from one of their close friends. This week may come with sudden expenses in the family front or business front. As a result, you should be aware of your expenses accordingly.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): For the natives of the Taurus Zodiac Sign, this week is expected to bring mixed results in all areas of life. Especially in the finance domain, you are likely to find some respite, something you have been striving for some time. In matters of money, you have been struggling for some time. This week will see a marked improvement in financial matters. Financial progress is very much on the cards. There is likely to be an inflow of new projects and ventures which can bring along economic prosperity. Other than this, the circumstances in the workplace are likely to get better for you this week. You can expect cooperation from your peers and supervisors. You might even be appreciated for all the hard work that you have been putting in. You might even get a long-deserved promotion. The Taurus parents are likely to have a blessed week as far as their children are concerned. Your child is working hard towards their goal in their respective field. This will give you immense peace and joy. On the family front, the week is going to be quite comfortable and relaxed. You are likely to spend quality time with your family. In the end, family is what makes you happy and gives you peace. Nevertheless, you might experience some stress mentally. Worry not everything is going to fall in the right place at the right time. If you are worried about finances, you better not because there is nothing really to worry about. You can find yourself packing your bags and embarking upon leisurely trips, which will be beneficial for you. Take a break. It will be good for your health as well. By the end of the week, the natives associated with communication or technology space are likely to enhance their knowledge and better exposure.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): This week is likely to be quite entertaining for you. You might connect with yourself and your near ones. The natives of the Gemini Zodiac Sign are going to be at ease this week. This week you may experience happiness in your relationship with your siblings. Communication is going to be crucial this week. You could also be a part of small celebrations that are slated for the week. However, Saturn and Mercury planets are warning you against negativity. You could be tempted to react negatively to certain situations. This may harm your relationships with your near ones. Hence refrain from getting involved in negative comments and bickering. You might also face certain work-related pressure. Your seniors might give you some workload this week. However, your relationship with your seniors is also expected to improve this week. Your relationships are likely to give happiness to you this week. For the natives who are married, this week might turn out to be a positive one. You are going to spend good quality time with your spouse this week. When it comes to money, the week is likely to be good. Especially the ones who are in the business of communication or related fields are likely to gain. There is certain unplanned expenses insight. Health-related expenditure is quite possible this week. Take care of yourself and your mother’s health. Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Eat moderately and work out regularly. Also, connect with your friends to socialize this week. For the natives of Gemini descent who are doing the business, they can gain with the involvement of their siblings. You are also likely to take a lot of work pressure. However, maintain a good balance between your work and family life to stay in good health. You are advised to go for morning and evening walks to build good immunity.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): For the natives of the Cancer sign, this week might be somewhat unsettling. You might have an urge to exert your dominance and get aggressive. However, you are advised to keep your calm and relax. The week is likely to start on a stormy note. So, be prepared and have a complete proof plan in place. Especially when it comes to relationships, you might get drawn by emotions. You may need to control your temperament in relationships and be calm. It might not be easy, but it could be necessary. Enjoy light moments with your partner. Ensure that both of you remain in a light mood throughout the conversation. As the week progresses towards the end, try to bring harmony to your relationship with your partner. Business owners are advised to hold on to the expansion of their business for the time being. When it comes to your health, ensure that you are careful this week. Take care of your food intake and get enough sleep. Also, start to work out, go for a walk or cycling to maintain fitness. You are advised to remain extra cautious while driving a vehicle, especially in a crowded place, as the chances of an accident are high this week. The students of the Cancer Zodiac sign might have to put in the extra effort this week. Your time might go into rigorous learning this week. The Students are advised to put extra efforts into their academics this week. For a long time, you have had a grand vacation. Now is the time for you to get serious about your studies. If need be, take extra classes or tuitions to catch up with your studies. Healthwise, the week looks good. Your diet might need some alterations. Otherwise, plan for long walks or bike tours this week.

Leo (July 23-August 23): For the natives of the Leo Zodiac Sign, the coming week may be quite good. Also, all your work towards social upliftment will be recognized this week. Overall a happy place of the mind is guaranteed this week to you. This week is probably good for the ones who are single. You are likely to meet with people who come from your school of thoughts. At the same time, you are advised against embarking upon any trips or travelling this week. Travelling is not a wise thing to get involved in this week. Either cancel your plans or postpone them if you can. This week can guarantee a vivacious social life. You should believe in living it up for society. This week will particularly give you the due credit for your social contributions. Things would be working as per your likings. If you stay on it, you are likely to be recognized for all your daily contributions. You are likely to achieve all your goals this week. For the natives who are into the business of construction and real estate, you may have advancement in your business. This could be a good week for the builders. They might make profits on the existing deals or might get involved in new profitable deals. For the natives who are in business, this week is promising for you. Your new ventures might take off this week. You are likely to have a rewarding social life this week. Meeting and mingling with others may assist you in achieving new heights. This week can also be quite satisfying for the natives who are into the share trading business. Money is likely to flow inwards. Gambling will also be rewarding this week. Politicians are also expected to gain popularity in the coming time.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): This week may bring progress and growth for natives of Virgo natives. Your career might be taking a flight. But you should think before you act this week. You are likely to gain new opportunities in your career. This is the right time to explore higher elevation in your job or profession. But be cautious of not taking any impulsive decisions this week. Think before you commit to anything. You might land up in trouble if you do not invest your thoughts in your actions. This may give you success. You are likely to confront certain financial issues this week. The situation can turn out to be quite complex for you. A steady financial situation is going to give you peace of mind during the latter half of the week. Hence keep your patience and do not jump to any conclusions. This week you are advised to spend your time with your loved ones. It can give you peace of mind and fill your life with joy. However, there could be some complex situations on the homefront. An over interference by your family member can put you in some trouble this week. Do not let such complexities disturb your peace of mind this week. Keep doing what you do to the best. You are strong enough to manage everything that can come your way. For Virgo students, this week might be challenging as you would have to strike a balance between your studies and your social life. Hence plan your week accordingly to limit any last-minute changes. They might disturb your plans. This week take care of your eating habits. Eat what you need, and do not consume unhealthy food. This week you may improve your bad health conditions.

Libra (September 23-October 23): For the natives of the Libra Zodiac Sign, this week, you may enter at a favourable time. There might be certain roadblocks to finance this week. But you may able to overcome them efficiently. This week might bring certain good opportunities in your work or career front. You should be able to progress in what you do. Especially for the natives who are into their own business, they are advised to make sound and calculated decisions this week. Because any decision that you take is highly likely to directly impact your actions. This week may bring certain financial challenges, especially during the first half of the week. However, financial planning is done efficiently. You may be able to upgrade the status of your finances. You can strengthen your finances during the later part of the week. So do not get anxious because it is only a temporary hiccup that could be for a short time. As far as your love life is concerned, this week is promising. It is a favourable week for all those who are married. This also applies to the natives who are in committed or long-distance relationships. For Single natives, this week could be quite exciting on the love front. There could be a beginning of a new and fresh chapter of happiness and joy in your life. You might meet someone interesting. For the students, the week promises to be productive. You are likely to remain dedicated and committed to your education. Your performance in academics might remain quite good and may continue for the time to come! This week especially in the second half, you may have a fulfilling week for academics after some initial issues. Your immunity might get low this week. It can pose some health-related issues. You should be careful to maintain a good healthy diet. Your health is likely to get better as the week progresses.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Natives of the Scorpio sign may continue to make progress on the right path. You may make positive developments in the coming days of your life. The week is expected to begin with a positive note. Progress is the word of the week. You are likely to advance in your business and career. For the natives who are into a job or profession, you might get appreciation from your clients. You would also be able to learn something new this week. It can help you in taking your work to the next level. Natives who are looking to move their jobs this week can support your endeavour. You can fix interviews and appointments this week. You would be in an excited state of mind. So, may approach everything with positivity. This week you would be able to crack tough interview tests. Also, this week could be good in terms of socializing. You are likely to meet with your old friends and spend some casual moments. They would uplift your positivity to new heights. They would be more than willing to support you with your work. None of them can let you down. Therefore you can count on them. You should make sure that your mutual connection remains strong. This week you are likely to find profit for your business needs. This may prove to be profitable for you and your work. The natives who have been in a love relationship and are committed for a long time this week might consider tying the knot. Your family and friends are going to be supportive of your decision. Overall this week is expected to be good in all areas of your life. Elderly natives are likely to take better care of their health by maintaining fitness levels. Slowly, they may develop a strong immune system. But for adults, immunity might get affected negatively due to Saturn's transit.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The natives of the Sagittarius sign are expected to have a crucial week ahead. You might get an opportunity that you have been waiting for. You are advised to remain grounded this week. You may remain committed to what you want. This would make it easier for you to achieve all of it. You can deal with yurts and other problems this week. As far as relationships are concerned, this week is expected to go smoothly. The week might prove to be fruitful if you have wanted to settle down with someone. If you're single, you are likely to meet with someone interesting. Things might just start working out in your favour. You are advised to remain down to earth. Important occasions might keep you occupied. You may find yourself quite confident and presentable. Your nature would be quite independent this week. You would protect your freedom quite fiercely. Such an attitude will be widely visible to everyone around you. It wouldn't be at all surprising if anyone, especially the people close to you, misunderstood you. This might last long, and ultimate, people may understand your intentions. You are full of affection and are truly caring. Your children and their friends might want to avail advice and guidance from you. In times of difficulty, people remember you. They can come to you for some comfort and good advice. This week you are advised to keep a check on your health. You might be tempted to indulge in over-eating. Keep a check on your diet. Also, be careful of escape motivated drinking. This can permanently ruin your health. Getting back to your old shape might get quite tedious for you. Your physical condition needs some taking care of. Healthwise, you may consider yoga for complete mental and physical relaxation.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): This week would be full of mixed results for the natives of the Capricorn zodiac sign. However, you also get stronger, and by the close of the week, you might get your desire to fulfil. The politicians and legal consultant are expected to have a fulfilling week ahead. The week may bring in new opportunities. Tap into your potential to put your best foot forward this week. The teachers who are having trouble because of their students might have a hectic week ahead. Your hands would be full with trying to sort out their worries. If you try to tame your students, it can come with more issues and worries. Hence try to be as patient as you can get with your students this week. For the natives who are married, you can expect an exciting week ahead. Your partner is showering you with all the attention this week. They might even take out time for you from their hectic schedule. The families are likely to bond over functions this week. There could be some small celebrations this week. You may celebrate auspicious festivals with much pomp and flair this week. Your children might make you proud. Their achievements could be celebrated in the family this week. You are advised to spend more quality time with them this week. You should support them and encourage them to aim higher. With your inspiration, they could achieve more in life. You have been putting off ascertaining your journey for a long time. This week you might finally embark upon the journey. There are high chances that the journey can turn out to be quite profitable this week. You might enjoy a leisure trip with your partner this week. Business owners with Capricorn sign are expected to see some transformation this week. It may bring innovation which can be good for your work in the long term.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): This week Aquarius individuals may communicate more logically with others. You may find a reasonable way to speak what's there in your mind. But you should be very careful with your communication skills. Aquarius Students might have a tough week ahead, especially if they are short of hard work. They might receive advice from their elders if they continue being irresponsible and careless towards their work. Aquarius students are advised to make a plan for their future. This week's good enough for you to build a master plan for your future. Take responsible and careful steps towards your academics and your future career. Consult your elders if you are confused anywhere. For the natives who are into business or profession, you can sit back and relax. All your efforts may not go in vain. You may ring in the celebration with your close people. Even, you have been putting into your venture are taking a profitable shape this week. You can start enjoying the benefits. You may enjoy the trip with friends or colleagues to unwind. All the burnout may fade away with the right decisions. However, you might also be expected to retract back in your relationship with your partner. A critical situation may make you nervous. You might seem to be losing your patience this week. This week you are advised to be gentle with your partner as they would be through certain situations. You are also advised to remain gentle with yourself. So, it's better to take care of your mental well being. Practice deep breathing exercises to keep yourself relaxed. Anxiety might come up to you. Hence, you should not let it come in your way. You may go through significant pressure this week. Therefore it might get difficult for you to manage relationships. Aquarius natives are likely to go through a storm in the coming days.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Natives carrying the Pisces Sign can expect this week full of new surprises. This week is likely to be quite productive and joyful. Work-wise you are expected to advance, and relationships are harmonious. The week is likely to be quite significant for the natives. This week poses opportunities for advancement and progress. New learning opportunities can also come your way this week. Especially for the natives who are looking to advance their career may get favourable outcomes. You may meet ample opportunities to advance your zone of work. New developments are on the cards. This week you may improve your working skills. You may be able to upgrade your skill this week. This may allow you to get the much-desired promotion. By focusing on the things at hand, you may make a good mark. Pisces students are expected to do well this week. You are likely to be recognized for your achievements. This can add up to your portfolio. In terms of love Relationships, you may spend time in the cosy arms of your partner. You might have ample time to spend with your partner. You may build a strong relationship. Single natives are expected to meet their partner. The week is an abundance of joy if you could look closely. This week is your time to make the most out of what you have. Those who want to get married may go ahead with their partner. This week might come with the happiness of lots of family time. Socializing and meeting up with your extended family may bring peace to your life. Moving forward, you should refrain from getting into arguments, especially with your colleague or your seniors. Those who are dealing with foreign clients may successfully complete their task.