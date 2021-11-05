Idukki: A team of ministers from Tamil Nadu led by Irrigation minister Duraimuruganon visited the Mullaperiyar dam site Friday. Talking to reporters after inspecting the Mullaperiyar dam, managed by Tamil Nadu, the minister said the water level in the reservoir would be raised to 152 feet after strengthening the baby dam.

Three trees were required to be removed for this purpose, the minister said. "If those trees are removed, we will start work for the strengthening of the baby dam and if done so we can go to (water level of) 152 feet as per the Supreme Court judgment," he said.

Duraimuruganon further said the spillway shutters were opened as per the Rule Curve and said the water level will be maintained till November 10.

Tamil Nadu Finance minister Palanivel Thyagarajan, Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy, Minister for Food and civil supplies R Sakkarapani and Theni MLA were also present.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been at loggerheads over the 126-year-old dam, with Kerala insisting the reservoir is not safe and wants a new dam while TN maintaining the dam was strong.