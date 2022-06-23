Jaisalmer: Several Chinkara deer carcasses have been found close to the premises of a solar company in Jaisalmer with locals alleging that the establishment was responsible for the death of the rare animals.

The residents of Lakhasar village have lodged a complaint against Eden Solar Company after they found the carcasses near its boundary walls. In barely two days, the villagers found 13 dead deer of which bodies of some and only antlers of others were found. The villagers suspect that the Solar company is responsible for the deaths.

Interestingly, a team of officials of an NGO 'Pokaran Shri Jambheshwar Environment and Life Defense State Sanstha' took stock of Eden Solar Plant and found five dead deer. The employees of the solar company refused to let them inside the company premises following which the NGO and the villagers filed a complaint against the solar company.

The Jaisalmer district president of the organization, Sadaram Khileri, has demanded a search operation inside the company's premises. He also said that six dead Chinkara deer were found on Tuesday in the surroundings of Eden Solar Plant. The post-mortem of the dead deer was conducted on Wednesday.

"We had received information about the deer carcasses, after which the team came here and on Tuesday, six deer were found dead. On Thursday, when the team tried to go inside the company premises, the company employees stopped them," he said. He alleged that the employees of the company did not even allow the forest guards to go inside and stopped them from clicking pictures as well.