Shivamogga (Karnataka): After six decades of a long wait, inhabitants of the twin villages of Shettyhalli and Chitrushettihalli, who were asked to vacate it for the construction of a dam for the generation of electricity, will now get electricity. The Linganamakki Hydroelectric Power Generation began in 1964, and the people of the said villages were shifted to the Shettyhalli sanctuary area where they lived a life devoid of electricity and other basic amenities.

The State government finally approved the set-up of underground wiring at a cost of Rs 3.60 crore to provide electricity to the sanctuary area on Sunday. The foundation stone for the underground power cable installation project of about 11.5 km is to be held in Shettihalli village on Sunday. This has come after villagers, who lost their homes to provide electricity to Karnataka, lived in darkness for more than six decades.

The twin villages are at a distance of 20 km from Shivamogga city. The installation of underground power cables was delayed as the forest department refused to provide an electricity connection citing that power cables would harm wild animals in the sanctuary. To counter the problem, the High Court has ordered the installation of underground power cables.