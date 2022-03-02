New Delhi: Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said on Wednesday that India's relations with both Russia and Ukraine have been good so far, adding he did not suspect significant damage to be dealt with India due to sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and its allies on the Eastern European power.

"As I said, things are still unfolding. I don't think it will affect us. Geopolitics-wise our position, our relations with both the countries have remained good. You've seen that. There will be certain difficulties, that's all. I think it should not affect us too much", Singh said during a press conference.

He further said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) can send up to four aircraft to help the Centre's efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'. He also informed that the four aircraft can bring back 200 people on each trip.

Addressing a press conference, Singh assured that the Air Force would safely bring back stranded Indians in Ukraine, and said, "IAF can send four aircraft in a day to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine, and 200 people will be brought back in one round. I am sure we will bring all our people back safely."

He apprised that, since today morning, three IAF aircraft have been sent to evacuate Indians. "The evacuation operation will run round the clock. Relief materials are also being sent. The operation is underway in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)," Singh said.

Notably, another IAF aircraft is scheduled to fly to Poland to facilitate the evacuation of stranded Indians.

