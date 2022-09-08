Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh): IFS officer Pandallapalli Srinivas is a living proof of how officers, if they serve selflessly, will remain forever in the hearts of the people. Srinivas, hailing from Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh, became an icon for the residents of the remote Gopinatham, the native village of forest brigand and sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, located in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, bordering with Tamil Nadu.

The residents of Gopinatham offer pujas to idol of Srinivas and worship him along with their deity Mariamman. This is all in return for what Pandarupalli Srinivas had done to set up basic facilities for education and health in their village. When Veerappan was killed in 2004, the Gopinatham residents celebrated. They celebrate even more the birthday (September 12) of later IFS officer Srinivas, who was killed by Veerappan in 1991.

It may be recalled how Srinivas heroically confronted the notorious forest brigand, who struck fear in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. Srinivas was born to Anantha Rao and Jayalakshmi in 1954. In 1979, he was selected for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) and posted in Karnataka.

The heroic struggle of Srinivas started in 1986, when he arrested Veerappan and took him to Bangalore. Later, Veerappan escaped and made several attempts to outwit Srinivas who foiled all the plans of the brigand. Veerappan made Srinivas believe that he would surrender. A convinced Srinivas went to the brigand's place on November 9, 1991. Believing the smuggler's words, Srinivas went alone without weapons. But, Veerappan delivered the unkindest cut, shot Srinivas dead and, very heinously, hung his head in the village.

In 1992, the Central Government posthumously conferred the 'Kirthi Chakra' award on Srinivas. In the temple of Veerappan's native village, Gopinatham, the villagers along with Mariamman are worshiping the photo of Srinivas. A bronze statue of Srinivas will be unveiled there on the 11th of this month. Karnataka government has already built his memorial. The forest department named the guest house after him. An exhibition hall has been set up in memory of Srinivas. The vehicle used by him has been preserved.

Srinivas did matchless service to the residents of Gopinatham village. A school, basic health, drinking water system, and small-scale industries have been established in the village. Students are encouraged to pursue higher studies. Better medical services were provided to the patients. With all this, the situation of the village has changed. Many poachers and smugglers have come out of those professions. This has made Srinivas a hero in the native village of murderer and smuggler Veerappan.