Vadodara: The Warna police on Monday arrested a man for killing a woman who he had an illicit affair with 10 years ago. The victim was a resident of Por GIDC area in Bhavnagar, who had been missing for the past 10 day. The matter came to light after the victim's husband lodged a missing complaint, and the police, during investigation, found out about the decade-old affair.

The accused, identified as Ismail, was detained based on the initial investigation. During interrogation, he confessed to have murdered the victim due to a quarrel between the two over some lent money. He was arrested thereafter, while an FIR was registered against him for murder.

As informed by the police, the victim Mittal Bavaliya (35), went missing on the evening of January 22. Mittal's husband, unable to reach her despite efforts, lodged a missing complaint at the Warna police station. The police launched an investigation, during which they found that Mittal had a love affair with a youth named Ismail about 10 years ago. The police thereafter took Ismail into custody and started an interrogation.

As informed by Ismail, when the victim was having an affair with him, she had given him Rs 2.5 lakhs which he had not been able to return. Though the love affair ended, the two stayed in touch. Ismail told the police that Mittal had been asking him for the money back for the past few days. Unable to return it even now, he grew dreadful of repeated calls from the woman. When she still kept pestering him for money, he decided to kill her.

Ismail told the police that he had called up Mittal on the evening of January 22. He took her to an aloof ground near GIDC and murdered her there. He also buried her body at the same place using sugarcane dust lying nearby. The police recovered the body of the victim from the said place and arrested Ismail.

The victim is survived by two sons aged 13 and 10. While Ismail is also married, with a 16-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son. The police said that Mittal's husband was also aware of her relationship with Ismail, and was therefore able to help the police in the investigation.