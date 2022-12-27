Uttarkashi: People took to the streets demanding the withdrawal of a countercase against five Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders and several other villagers for opposing the religious conversion. Protesting villagers took out a rally in Rawai Valley of Uttarkashi and also blocked the movement of vehicular traffic.

On Monday, members belonging to the trading community and local representatives took out a procession by beating drums. The rally passed through main market, bus stand, Kumola Road, Mori Road and other areas. Thereafter they handed over a memorandum to Deputy Collector Jitendra Kumar at the Circle Office for bringing the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister. In the memorandum, it was stated that the case filed against five people in the area and others must be withdrawn and strict action must be taken against culprits involved in religious conversion.