Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Altogether three hundred people while attending a religious discourse event organised by Bageshwar Dham Peethadishwar re-converted to Sanatana Dharma on Sunday. Hailing from Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh, these people had adopted Christianity only a few days ago.

Read: Christian body accused of forced conversion; molestation of girls in MP's Damoh

Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, during the Ram Katha recitation ceremony, brought back the three hundred Christian converts to Sanatana Dharma. The participants at the event after joining the Hindu religion were asked to take pledge that they will not fall for inducements in future. One of the participants while attending the Ram Katha recitation said, "I was enticed to adopt the other religion. Besides I was given financial support also. But finally I realized my folly."

Another participant said, "I was offered money and given assurance that medical expenses of my ailing son will be taken care of. But, lastly I felt cheated and also realized that it was a big mistake on my part."