Dehradun: In a major action against the prime accused, Pulkit Arya in Ankita Bhandari's murder case, Uttrakhand police plan to slap the "Gangster Act" against him. For now, Pulkit Arya along with other two accomplices have been booked under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense) and Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and are currently lodged in Pauri Jail under 14 days judicial custody.

DGP Uttrakhand Ashok Kumar said, "For now, we had framed sections 201 & 302 as the accused themselves filed a missing complaint to mislead the case. We will register a separate case under the "Gangster Act" as another in Haridwar has surfaced"

Meanwhile, the SIT working swiftly to gather shreds of evidence and file the charge sheet as soon as possible. In connection with the same, SIT in-charge DIG, P Renuka Devi visited Laxmanjhula police station on Monday. There she had a long conversation with the officers of the investigation team and later inspected the crime scene.

Along with this, the SIT has collected the final autopsy report from AIIMS Rishikesh, which says death due to drowning and mentions 4-5 injury marks on the body. The report was also been shown to the family members.

DIG P Renuka Devi says that a thorough investigation is being done by analyzing all the physical evidence from the spot as well as electronic evidence like CCTV footage, mobile CDR, etc. Statements of key witnesses and employees resort personnel are being recorded.

According to the information received from the sources, the SIT has got 30 days to file the charge sheet in court. However, the SIT plans to complete the investigation in 15 days and file a charge sheet at the earliest.

On the other side, on Monday ETV Bharat reached out to a factory owned by Pulkit Arya, son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, where production of amla candy and amla juice used to happen. The locals claimed that the factory used to be the epicenter of Pulkit Arya's unlawful activities which is been set up here nearly a decade ago. After Ankita's murder, locals put the factory on fire as the smoke can be seen coming out of the factory when ETV reached the spot.