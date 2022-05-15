Dehradun (Uttrakhand): The Chardham Yatra in Uttrakhand is witnessing a record number of pilgrims this year. After the Yatra started on May 3, more than 4 lakhs devotees visited Chardham with Kedarnath alone recording over 1.69 lakh pilgrims so far.

Badrinath has so far been visited by over 1.01 lakh devotees and 84,863 have visited Gangotri Dham. Apart from this, 71,518 devotees have reached Yamunotri Dham. While the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham were opened on the holy occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 3, the doors of Badrinath Dham were opened only on May 8.

This year the State Government has made registration mandatory for pilgrims. Police are checking the registration of pilgrims at several points on the travel routes. Pilgrims without registration are being sent back by police. Thirty-three deaths have taken place during the yatra so far out of which 13 pilgrims have died in Yamunotri Dham, three have died in Gangotri Dham, 13 pilgrims have died in Kedarnath Dham and five have died in Badrinath Dham.

Also read:32 deaths within 10 days in Chardham Yatra; Specialist says ECG access need of the hour