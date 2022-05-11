Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): A death-defying video of a man riding a tractor up on the Kedarnath pedestrian route in Rudraprayag district has gone viral with people questioning the local authorities for allowing the dangerous act along the uphill route.

In the video, the driver is seen riding the tractor on the hilly walkway eerily close to slipping down the gorge. The tractor is apparently laden with luggage and construction material. In one instance, as the driver tries to take a 360 degree turn while riding on the bumpy slope, the vehicle almost slips down the mountain. More such tractors are seen on the pathway while one is seen carrying several people.

The district administration has come under scanner after the video went viral. According to local inputs, the video is from May 6 when the gates of the sacred Kedarnath temple were opened for devotees after being closed for six months since November last year. Over one crore people have watched the video with many asking if the administration was waiting for a tragedy to happen.

District Magistrate Rudraprayag Mayur Dixit said tractors were allowed for carrying construction goods and ration only, and there was no permission given to carry the visitors. "We have clearly pointed out that the tractors can carry only the construction material and ration. And that workers should be present to guide the tractor operator at the front and the rear. We had also said that tractors should not ply when tourists are walking on the route," he said.

Located in the picturesque Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river in Uttarakhand, Kedarnath is one of the ‘Char Dhams’ along with Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Hindus wish to visit them at least once during their lifetimes.