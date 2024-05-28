'I Am Clinically ADHD Diagnosed', Reveals Fahadh Faasil

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fresh from the success of Aavesham, Fahadh Faasil reveals he is clinically diagnosed with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The 41-year-old actor speaks about his ADHD diagnosis at the event in held in Kothamangalam, Kerala.

Kochi: Acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil, riding high on the success of his latest movie Aavesham, made a revelation about his diagnosis of ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) at the age of 41. Speaking at an event held in Kothamangalam, Kerala, specifically at the Peace Valley Children's Village, Fahadh candidly shared his recent diagnosis and the discussions he had with a doctor regarding ADHD.

During the event, which saw the inauguration of the Peace Valley Children's Village, Fahadh expressed his curiosity about the curability of ADHD, particularly at a later age. Recounting his conversation with a doctor at the village, he shared, "He told me it can be easily cured if it is diagnosed at a young age. I asked whether it can be cured if it is diagnosed at the age of 41. I am clinically ADHD diagnosed,"

On the work front, Fahadh's recent release Aavesham, hitting theatres on April 11, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally and received accolades. Following its theatrical success, the film premiered on Prime Video to further acclaim. Fahadh is now gearing up for the release of Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth, set to hit screens in October, and Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring alongside Allu Arjun, scheduled for August 15.

In addition to his ongoing projects, Fahadh has teamed up with director Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame and has a Tamil film, Maareesan, lined up next.

