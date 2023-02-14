Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will be bestowed with Doctorate of Science (Honoris causa) degree on the occasion of 34th convocation ceremony of GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology. Doval will be awarded the honorary degree on Feb. 16.

Ajit Doval who is the fifth and current NSA to the Prime Minister of India will receive the degree from Governor Gurmit Singh. Doval retired as an Indian Police Services (IPS) officer (Kerala cadre). He has served in various capacities as in Intelligence Bureau (IB) and in the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

He was born in Uttarakhand in 1945. Doval led India’s September 2016 surgical strike and February 2019 Balakot airstrikes across the border in Pakistan. He played a crucial role in ending the Doklam stand-off. His decisive measures helped tackle insurgency in the Northeast.

As regards to the host of invitees attending the investiture ceremony, the university management said the state agriculture minister Ganesh Joshi and Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Himanshu Pathak will also attend the function.

Vice-Chancellor Manmohan Chauhan said they were expecting 5,000 participants, including students, scientists and employees, of the university to take part in the 34th convocation ceremony. We will give away degrees to 2,500 graduate, post graduate and post graduate diploma students, the VC said.

"The vice-chancellor's gold medal, silver medal and bronze medal will also be awarded to toppers belonging to different streams of the university. The best student will be given Chancellor's Gold Medal also. Preparations are underway for the 34th convocation function," he added.