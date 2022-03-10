Hyderabad: As per early trends coming out of Uttarakhand as of 10 am, the BJP is leading in 41 out of a total 70 assembly seats in the state. Congress, meanwhile, leads in 24 seats, while four seats are being led by others.

Among VIP candidates, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and BJP heavyweight Dhan Singh Rawat is trailing from the Srinagar seat, while Congress' new acquisition Anukriti Gusain Rawat has been trailing from the Lansdowne assembly constituency.

Former Congress Chief Minister Harish Rawat, on the other hand, has so far been unable to capture the leading position from the Lalkuwa seat, as he trails by a margin of more than 7,000 votes compared to BJP candidate Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht.