Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): A bus moving at a high speed overturned on Yamuna Expressway leading to the death of three persons late on Sunday night. Police said more than twenty persons were critically injured and the death toll is likely to go up. Passengers charged that the bus driver was drunk and was driving recklessly.

Grievously injured passengers have been referred to SN Medical College and Hospital at Agra. The Bihar-bound bus was carrying passengers from New Delhi. Surir police said the accident happened late on Sunday night in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. The first responders were the Yamuna Expressway staffers who rushed to the spot to carry out our rescue operation.

Along with the help of local people, they immediately moved the injured to the district hospital in an ambulance. The seriously injured bus passengers were rushed to SN Medical College and Hospital for further care. The identity of the deceased is not immediately known. Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

Mathura District Magistrate (DM) Pulkit Khare said they were trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Seriously injured passengers have been referred to Agra SN Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment. The injured who were referred to Agra hospital have been identified as ten-year-old Arun, 25-year-old Shivaji Rao, 21-year-old Virendra Ram, 55-year-old Lilavati, Ram Chandra, and 6-year-old Aditya Kumar, he said.

Bus passengers were alleging that the driver was drunk. He was recklessly driving the bus. It is still not clear how the bus overturned and whether it hit any other vehicle, the DM said. Police suspect over speeding to have caused the accident. The driver lost control of the vehicle which led to overturning, police said.

Dr. Bhudeo Singh, a medical officer attached to the office of the Chief Medical Officer, said the death toll is likely to increase as several of the grievously injured who have been undergoing treatment at the district and Agra hospitals are still critical.