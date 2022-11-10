New Delhi: US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP) dialogue. The trip is slated to see Yallen highlight the bilateral partnership between the two countries. On Friday, she will meet technology sector leaders at the Microsoft India Development Center.

The Secretary of Treasury is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as well as top executives of both Indian companies as well as the US corporations operating here. To conclude the day, Secretary Yellen and Minister Sitharaman will sign a joint statement on the EFP dialogue. She will highlight the close ties between American and Indian people and businesses and note ways to further the bilateral economic relationship, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, and stronger supply chains through friend-shoring.

Also read: 5 Indian-American lawmakers elected to US House, many win from state legislatures

The visit comes ahead of the US official's visit accompanying President Joe Biden to the G20 leaders' summit set to take place in Bali, Indonesia, on November 15 and 16. After arriving in Bali on November 12, Secretary Yellen will represent the United States at the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers’ meeting. On November 13, she is set to participate in an event celebrating the launch of the Pandemic Fund, an initiative by host Indonesia, which, earlier this year in June, set a target to raise 1.5 billion USD for preparation for future pandemics. At the G20 summit, Yallen will discuss with counterparts ways to increase resiliency in the global economy against cross-border challenges like climate change and pandemics.