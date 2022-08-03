Vishakapatnam: The US Navy Warship Frank Cable AS40, which has comprehensive facilities to support submarines, reached Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Belonging to the LI Spear series, it was introduced in the US Navy in 1979 but has been modernized from time to time. The ship is on deployment in the Indo-Pacific region, specifically in the area of operation of the US 7th fleet.

The crew on board the vessel will reach out and interact with Indian Navy officials. Frank Cable can quickly facilitate transportation between the ship and the submarine, with four divers on standby to carry out necessary repairs. It further uses a robot to implement unmanned missions. Manufactured by the Lockheed Shipbuilding Company, the warship is designed to serve four submarines at a time. The Frank Cable will remain docked in Vishakapatnam till August 4.

"The main objective of our visit is to further improve the friendly relations with the Indian Navy and increase technological awareness. We believe that our visit will also be useful for the officers and employees of both navies to carry out their duties in coordination when necessary. Both countries can gain more control over the Indo-Pacific region. It was a pleasure to visit Visakhapatnam for the first time. We will be here till the fourth," Chung, a US Navy Public Affairs Officer, said.

The United States and India, in recent years, have kicked up the pace when it comes to defense ties. High-level visits between officials of the two countries include a recent US visit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for a 2+2 dialogue.