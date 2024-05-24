Alipore Zoological Park Adopts Seasonal Modifications to Ensure Animal Comfort Year-Round (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: Amidst a severe heatwave, Alipore Zoological Park in Kolkata, introduced a range of measures to ensure the well-being of its animals. Subhankar Sen Gupta, an IFS officer, outlined the zoo's strategies to mitigate the effects of the extreme temperatures. The enclosures of animals have been covered with green sheets to stop the impact of direct heat.

Sprinklers have been set up in the shelters of reptiles along with fans. Fans and coolers have also been set up in the night shelters of various animals like tigers and lions. Showers have been put up in the enclosure of elephants to save them from heat.

"Firstly, in all the enclosures, we have arranged the maximum amount of water possible because it is the only way to protect the animals from the heat. They will either bathe in the water or drink it. So, we have made enough provisions for both," said Gupta on Thursday.

"Additionally, we are regularly mixing ORS into their drinking water to maintain their electrolyte balance," he added. Gupta said special provisions have been made for animals that require cooler environments.

"In some enclosures, for animals like the black bear, sloth bear, and kangaroo, which require cooler conditions, we have installed air coolers," said Gupta.

"Birds and smaller animals like lemurs also need water, but they don't go into the water, so we have fitted sprinkler systems in their enclosures. These sprinklers are turned on two to three times a day, depending on the temperature and humidity, so they can comfortably bathe," he added.

Gupta also said that particular attention has been given to the elephant enclosure, where a shower system has been installed to spray water from above, complementing the existing moats where elephants can bathe. These measures are part of a comprehensive effort to ensure the comfort and health of the zoo's inhabitants during the ongoing heatwave.

He further said that depending on the modification of temperature arrangement is done. "During winter, blankets and heaters are provided to them. So it depends on the season. Special care is taken for drinking water throughout the year. Safe drinking water is required for everyone so water is purified throughout the year," he added.