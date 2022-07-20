Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): The job of a sanitation worker(Bobby) in Mathura on Tuesday was reinstated after he was dismissed on July 16 since photos of Chief Minister Yogi and PM Modi were found in the garbage. The Municipal Corporation of Mathura-Vrindavan had on July 16 dismissed the worker after which they were met with protests organized by the workers union.

The sanitation worker hailed from the Alwar district of Rajasthan and had come to Mathura in search of work. Following his dismissal, the workers union protested and demanded that he be reinstated. A video that showed the pictures of Modi and Yogi had gone viral on social media, which created a lot of ruckuses and became a matter of discussion.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Satyendar Tiwari said, "The sanitation worker Bobby was responsible for collecting garbage near Subhash Inter College and had unknowingly thrown the pictures of Yogi and Modi into the trash. He was dismissed as soon as the Municipal Corporation received information, and later launched an inquiry into the matter," he said.

"However, the workers union highlighted the fact that the pictures were not thrown into the garbage by Bobby, and that it was someone else who had discarded the photographs in such a way. Therefore they organised protests and demanded the order of the dismissal be revoked. On July 19, the Municipal Corporation cancelled the order and Bobby's services were reinstated," he added.