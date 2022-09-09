Moradabad: Nine minor girl students in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad have quit school after being allegedly molested by their teacher. Police have registered a case against the teacher, who is currently absconding. The parents of the girls hailing from village Bovadwala Majhra and studying at Girls Junior High School in Kalajhanda said their daughters were making excuses for not going to the school for the last few days.

When the parents inquired from their daughters, the latter told them that the accused teacher Ishtiaq is sexually harassing them. The infuriated parents rushed to the school to confront the teacher. However, by the time the parents reached the school, the teacher had fled. The parents later lodged a complaint against the teacher at the Thakurdwara police station.

SP (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said that a case of molestation has been registered against the accused teacher at Thakurdwara police station. The accused teacher is absconding and efforts are being made to arrest him, Meena said. Police has also taken the statement of the girls in the case. A video of the girl students has also surfaced, in which they are seen describing the harrowing experience.

A similar incident was reported in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh in December 2019 when a primary school teacher was temporarily suspended after several girl students stopped attending the public school owing to fear of molestation. The assistant teacher had allegedly molested several minor girl students during his service at the Audhan Primary School located in Nevada Panchayat of Kaushambi district.