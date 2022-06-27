Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): A 20-year-old girl underwent a sex-change operation in Pryagraj so that she can get married to her female classmate. The medical procedure started at the Swarooprani Nehru Hospital four months ago when changes were made to her upper body through surgery.

According to the hospital authorities, recently she underwent another surgery through which her uterus was removed. Doctors said that within a few months she will undergo a final surgery through which her genitals will also be changed.

Her family members said that the girl, a BA student from Phaphamau, fell in love with one of her female classmates. She told her family members that she wants to marry her. Hearing this, her family members tried to convince her to change her decision but did not succeed.

Then the girl approached the Dr. Mohit Jain of the Department of Plastic Surgery in Swarooprani Nehru Hospital and expressed her desire to undergo a sex change operation. Hearing this the doctors sent her to a psychiatrist for counselling.

Also read:Madhya Pradesh allows female cop to change gender, first in history of state

Sources in the hospital said that although she was found to be mentally healthy during counselling, the psychiatrist found that she was suffering from gender disorder due to which she was unhappy with her gender identity. They further revealed that since she is an adult, the doctors at the hospital started preparing for surgery after taking an affidavit from her.

Dr Jain who conducted the surgery said that there will be changes both in her physical appearance as well as in her behaviour. He also said that she will also grow a beard and moustache after undergoing testosterone hormone therapy.