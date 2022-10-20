Agra: Diyas made from cow dung will light up homes here this Diwali. The district jail has roped in 12 of its inmates to prepare one lakh such diyas ahead of the festival. According to a official, there are about 80-85 cows in a gaushala which is built in the jail premises and their dung is being used in making the diyas.

Jail superintendent P D Salonia said on Thursday that he came across the unique way of making diyas during a visit to Vedmata Shree Gayatri Trust in Anwalkheda in the district. He said the inmates have already prepared 25,000 diyas and each of them get a daily wage of Rs 25. Each diya will be sold at 40 paise.

"They will make about one lakh diyas. We have received an order for 51,000 diyas from Vedmata Shree Gayatri Trust in Anwalkheda here. The rest will be put up for sale near the jail gate. An exhibition will also be organised at Kothi Meena Bazar fair," Salonia told PTI. "If the inmates manage to make more than 1,00,000 diyas, we will use them to light up the jail premises on Diwali," he added. According to the officer, the jail inmates also prepare cow dung logs, which are used as an alternative to wood in cremations. (PTI)