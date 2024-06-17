Kanchanjungha Express Accident: List Of Train Mishaps In India In Last One Decade

Hyderabad: The collision between Kanchangunjha Express and a goods train near Rangapani station in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri that left several injured adds to the list of the train disasters witnessed in India.

Train accidents continue to be of grave concern and the recent incident has once again raised questions on the safety measures and advanced technologies that are being regularly implemented. Despite all the initiatives, collisions and derailments continue to occur.

The most recent major accident was the triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore that left more than 300 dead last year. Here is a list of all the train accidents in India in the last one decade.

March 2024: On March 18, at least four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near Madar railway station in Rajasthan's Ajmer. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

On March 18, at least four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near Madar railway station in Rajasthan's Ajmer. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

February 2024: On February 28, an express train hit people crossing the railway track in Jharkhand and 12 died on the spot.

November 2023: On November 5, 2023, a fire broke out in the S-1 coach of the Delhi-Darbhanga Express at Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. Three bogies were charred leaving eight passengers with minor injuries. The alert loco pilot stopped the train. After informing the authorities, firemen rushed to the scene and rescue operations were started.

October 2023: On October 29, 2023 two passenger trains collided between the towns of Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Andhra Pradesh leaving 14 dead.

October 2023: On October 11, 2023, Bihar North East Express derailed, in which four persons died and over 70 were injured. Six coaches of the 12506 Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya Junction North East Express derailed near Buxar's Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar.

August 2023: On August 25, 2023 fire broke out in Lucknow-Rameshwaram Bharat Gaurav train leaving nine passengers dead and 20 others injured. Preliminary inquiry revealed that passengers had smuggled a gas cylinder into the train and were cooking inside the coach, when the blaze erupted.

September 2023: On September 23, 2023, another fire broke out in Tiruchirapalli-Shri Ganganagar Humsafar SF Express near Valsad railway station.

June 2023: On June 2, 2023, three trains collided in Odisha's Balasore district. The Coromandel Express entered the passing loop instead of the main line near Bahanaga Bazar railway station at full speed and collided with a goods train. Due to the high speed of Coromandel Express, its 21 coaches derailed and three of those collided with the SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Superfast Express on the adjacent track. A total of 296 people were killed and more than 1,200 were injured in the accident.

January 2022: On January 13, 2022, the Bikaner–Guwahati Express derailed near Maynaguri in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, leaving nine people dead and 50 others injured.

October 2018: On October 19, 2018, a local train ran through a crowd gathered on the tracks to celebrate Dussehra in Punjab's Amritsar, leaving nearly 59 people dead and 57 injured.

August 2017: On August 23, 2017, nine train coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya causing nearly 70 injuries. The accident took place when the Kaifiyat Express collided with a dump truck on the track, causing 10 of the coaches to derail.

August 2017: On August 19, 2017, 14 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, killing 23 people and injuring nearly 60 others. The train was heading from Puri to Haridwar when the accident occured.

January 2017: On January 21, 2017, at least 41 people are killed after several coaches of a passenger train derailed in southern Andhra Pradesh. The Hirakhand Express 18448, a passenger train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar, derailed near the village of Kuneru in Vizianagaram.

November 2016: On November 20, 2016, nearly 146 people were killed and more than 200 injured when 14 coaches of Indore–Patna Express derailed near Pukhrayan in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.

May 2014: On May 26, 2014, the Gorakhdham Express collided with a goods train in Sant Kabir Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh. The train was heading towards Gorakhpur when the incident took place. Twenty five people were killed and more than 50 injured.

