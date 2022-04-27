New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a pact between India and Chile for cooperation in the disability sector. An official statement said the Memorandum of Understanding will encourage cooperation between the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the Government of Chile through joint initiatives in the disabilities sector. It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Chile, it added. The Union Cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A joint letter of intent was signed between the countries expressing desire for cooperation in disability sector especially in the areas of sharing information on disability policy and delivery of services, exchange of information and knowledge, cooperation in assistive device technology and development of projects of mutual interest in disability sector, it said. The MoU provides the mechanism for funding to cover expenses for the activities under it, it said.

The expenses for such activities will be mutually decided by both the governments on a case to case basis subject to availability of funds and resources. The cost towards international travel/accommodation for joint activities will be taken care of by the visiting country whereas the cost towards holding meeting will be borne by the host country, the statement said. The year 2019-20 marked 70th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The bilateral relations have strengthened over the years with exchange of high-level visits, which include two visits of President of Chile in 2005 and 2009.

PTI