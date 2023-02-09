Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan's residence was found vandalised here during the intervening night of February 8 and 9 with broken window panes and suspected blood stains on the staircase, police said. The incident took place at TC-U 7/1457/1 Makairam near Subramania Swamy Temple.

The window pane of the car porch of his residence at Ulloor was found broken by his office staff at around 11 am on Thursday. After being informed by the staff, the senior police officers and the forensic team reached the spot and took the evidence. A police officer said they have traced blood drops from the spot. The police said they have not identified or made any arrests so far in this case. An investigation has been launched to nab the culprits behind the incident and also their motive behind it, said the police.

According to the information available, Muraleedharan was not present in the house when it was vandalised. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed the negligence of the police for the incident. BJP district president VV Rajesh alleged that it is up to the police to clarify, who the attackers are and whether there is political enmity behind the incident. Rajesh also alleged that the Kerala police do not provide adequate police protection to the Union Minister when he arrives in the capital for staying. Many BJP leaders rushed to the spot after receiving about the incident.