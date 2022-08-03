Haridwar: At least 43 prisoners at District Jail Haridwar in Uttarakhand have tested COVID positive causing concern among the jail authorities. Manoj Arya, Senior Jail Superintendent of the District Jail said that the samples were taken during a 2-day camp at the jail where the inmates were actually tested for Hepatitis but some of them tested positive for Covid, Arya said.

He further informed that presently there are more than 1250 male prisoners and more than 60 female prisoners lodged in the district jail. There had been a spike in the COVID cases in Uttarakhand lately. A total of 346 new corona patients have been found in Uttarakhand within 24 hours, while 85 patients have returned home after recovering.

The number of active cases increased to 1925. In the last 24 hours, 3 patients have died due to the virus. The positivity rate is 11.91%. According to the Uttarakhand Health Department, 98,473 cases have been reported in the state since January 1, 2022, out of which 92,760 patients have recovered. The recovery rate of corona patients is 94.20% in the state. A total of 294 patients have died so far this year.

