Jaipur: Prahlad Singh and Shakti Singh, the two persons who helped police arrest the killers of the Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal said they were determined to catch the culprits right after they saw the viral video of the assassination.

The two civilians from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, who chased the accused and helped police catch them, are being hailed as heroes. The heroic deed of Shakti Singh and Prahlad Singh is the talk of the town so much so that on Monday they met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prahlad said that he received a call from a friendly policeman, who sought their help to track two accused, who were fleeing on a bike from Udaipur after the murdering Kanhaiya Lal. On spotting the bike near a bus stand, the duo alerted the police and followed the suspects for 20 km in the rural belt of Aravallis. They were in contact with the policemen the whole time.

Prahlad Singh and Shakti Singh, the heroes who caught culprits of Kanhiyalal's murder; praised by Raj CM and Karni Sena

While the suspects, Gaus Mohammed and Mohammad Riyaz, tried to intimidate them with cleavers, which they had used to behead the tailor, Shakti and Prahlad were not scared and continued to follow them. "They threatened to kill us if we continued to follow them," he said. He said that the police blocked National Highway 8, but both the killers took the 40-mile crossroads to avoid the blockade. "Both went to Bhima market by speeding up the bike. They even dodged us and the policemen, but after a while, we tracked them again and then the police caught them," he said.

Meanwhile, Rajput Karni Sena national president Mahipal Singh Makrana has requested the chief minister to give government jobs to Shakti Singh and Prahlad Singh.