Udaipur (Rajasthan): With the arrest of one more person in the June 28 Kanhaiya Lal hacking case, the tally of the accused apprehended by the sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) has gone up to eight. During the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an accused named Mohammad Mohsin was arrested.

On Tuesday, accused Mohammad Mohsin was produced before the NIA special court amid tight security. Keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, the presiding officer of the court asked reporters and lawyers who are not associated with the case to vacate the courtroom. On behalf of the NIA, an application was submitted before the court stating that the accused will have to be questioned in detail to know his "international links". The court sent him to police custody till July 12.

On Sunday, four persons were arrested in the gruesome murder case. They have been identified as Abdul Razzaq, Riyasat Hussain, Wasim Athari, and Akhtar Raza. It is alleged that two of these accused had sent the killer Ghaus Mohammad to Pakistan. On Monday, the NIA court remanded the four to 10-day police custody.

The prime accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested hours after they allegedly hacked the tailor to death with a cleaver at his shop, for extending support to now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. After the gruesome murder, authorities imposed a curfew in Udaipur city. The same has been removed in a staggered manner during the last 3-4 days.

The city has been witnessing partial lifting of curfew between 6 am and 8 pm. Normalcy has returned to Udaipur markets and people have started visiting those areas which wore a deserted look after the incident.