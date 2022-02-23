New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A heinous incident has come to light in the Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad, wherein two men gang-raped a minor girl on Monday. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused are the relatives and neighbors of the victim. The local police in the area have acknowledged the case, while it has also caught a lot of limelight on social media where people are scrutinizing the abusers.

As informed by Ghaziabad Police, the incident took place on Monday evening when the abusers lured the child to their house, which is just in the neighborhood. The abusers then raped her and sent her back home after threatening her to keep the mum about the incident. The victim, traumatized and clueless about the wrongdoing she was subjected to, reached home and started crying.

The worried parents of the child started asking her about what was bothering her, but to no avail initially. Once the parents took her into confidence after a lot of effort, the child narrated her ordeal to her parents. Her family immediately rushed to the police station, where a case was registered against the accused and the child was sent for a medical test. While the results of the test are awaited, the police are also busy pushing the probe further.

The Ghaziabad Police earlier took to Twitter to inform that the victim has been sent for a medical check-up, while both the accused are in police custody, under interrogation. The tweet attracted reactions from across social media by the netizens demanding strict actions against the culprits, whereas the local people and the family of the victim are also expecting the same.

