Pack a Perfect Backpack for Safe Chardham Yatra in High-Altitude Himalayas; Do's and Don'ts

Proper backpack needed during Chardham Yatra in high altitude Himalayas. (ETV India)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Devotees from every corner of the country are coming for the Chardham Yatra that started in Uttarakhand from May 10. If you are leaving for these four Dhams located in the high Himalayan regions from Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Maharashtra or any other corner of the country, then you will have to take special care of many things.

Because, there can be a huge difference in the weather between the city where you live and the places in Uttarakhand where you are going. In such a situation, you will have to pack your backpack keeping in mind both the geographical and weather conditions here.

Rajat, head of operations of Track the Himalaya, a leading organization in trekking and adventure in Uttarakhand, gave information about how travelers should pack their backpack before coming on Chardham Yatra. He said all the four Dhams are at high altitudes of about 3,000 to 3,500 meters on the higher Himalayas. There can be huge fluctuations in temperature during day and night in these Char Dham places.

High Altitude Trekking : Among the four Dhams, Kedarnath and Yamunotri Dham are places where you will have to trek on foot. In Yamunotri, one will have to trek 10 kilometers and in Kedarnath one will have to trek 32 kilometers to and fro. For this you should have a trekking shoe with good grip and socks should also be woolen or warm. Try not to travel in jeans pants. If you have light fit trekking trousers, it will give you more comfort.

You should have warmer clothing both lower and upper. Because, unlike the cities in the plains, you may have to face extreme cold in the high altitude areas. Apart from this, you should have cotton clothing which will be useful in hot areas like Lower Himalayas like Haridwar, Rishikesh and Srinagar.

It is very hot here during the day, but you have to carry a woolen jacket and a heavy jacket with you. A woolen jacket will come in handy when traveling on the road in the evening and when the temperature drops significantly at night. Apart from this, when you will be trekking in Kedarnath Dham and Yamunotri Dham.

You may also have to face snowfall during the journey when a heavy jacket will keep you warm. At the same time, when you reach these high altitude places, you should also keep cap, glasses and gloves with you. They have to be used also. So that, you can avoid the problems caused by cold and your health does not deteriorate.

Buffer stocks of food: Trekking expert Rajat, who was carrying food items and first aid, said that sometimes there will be traffic jams for hours on the way. In such a situation, he has suggested the passengers to keep necessary food items in their backpack. During the yatra, you may not find any restaurant or food items for many kilometers, in such a time you should have food items like dry fruits, fruits and biscuits. It would be better to keep a buffer stock of food for two to three days.

Before starting the journey, whatever hotel booking or any other type of booking, you should confirm them before leaving home. While moving forward on the travel route, remain in constant touch with your hotelier. So that, they remain updated and you do not face problems when you reach there.

Health issues: During the last few years, it has been seen that many people's health deteriorated during the Chardham Yatra, leading to several deaths. There have been 12 deaths so far in the Chardham Yatra which started on May 10. In such a situation, you need to be especially cautious about your health. People often face mountain sickness, which is a very common phenomenon. While travelling from lower altitude to higher altitude, travel intermittently. Acclimatize your body, keep drinking plenty of water and only then proceed further.

Talking to ETV Bharat, senior doctor Vipul Kandwal said that especially the elderly people need to take special precautions regarding their health during the Chardham Yatra. He says that people who have ailments relating to heart, lungs, high blood pressure, diabetes, should go for Chardham Yatra only on the advice of their doctor. When going towards a higher altitude, the supply of oxygen in the body reduces. Due to which there is pressure on the lungs. This pressure also increases on the heart, due to which the chances of heart attack increase.

The doctor said that especially in view of the post Covid scenario, elderly people have to take special care of this. He said that if your health worsens, never ignore it and get yourself checked at your nearest primary health center as soon as possible.

Medical facilities: If your health deteriorates on the Chardham travel route, you can avail of medical facilities. Under the National Health Mission, Uttarakhand Health Department has established 69 health posts i.e. temporary primary health centers (PHC) and a cath lab on the Chardham Yatra route. Of these, 19 health posts have been established in Uttarkashi, 24 in Chamoli and 24 in Rudraprayag. In which more than 100 Swasthya Mitras have been deployed additionally. At the same time, a high standard cath lab has also been established in Srinagar for heart related treatment.