New Delhi: Two GoAir flights were diverted to Delhi and Srinagar respectively on Tuesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported. While the GoAir A320 aircraft that was flying from Mumbai to Leh was diverted to Delhi due to a fault in it Engine Interface Unit, another Go Air A320 aircraft that was flying from Srinagar to Delhi had to turn back to Srinagar due to engine overlimit, the DGCA informed.

"We are investigating and in the meanwhile, both these aircraft are being grounded and shall fly only when cleared by DGCA," DGCA officials informed. (With Agency inputs)