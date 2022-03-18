Amaravati: Amid a decline in the COVID cases, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which looks after the affairs of the Thirumala Srivari Temple, has decided to allow devotees for the suspended services at the temple from April 1, subject to strict adherence to COVID protocol. The services have been largely suspended during the pandemic.

Now, the devotees have been given an opportunity to return in the wake of the decline of the Covid‌. As part of this, service tickets for the months of April, May, and June will be released online on March 20 at 10 am.

Devotees can book through the website tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in and follow COVID SOPs. TTD Additional EO Dharma Reddy said that the tickets for the services will be issued online besides letters of recommendation while Sarvadarshanam tokens will continue to be issued offline. He clarified that devotees who do not have a darshan ticket will not be allowed to Tirumala.

Devotees would no longer have to wait in compartments to go for darshan, he added.

Allocation of tickets through electronic dip system...

Tickets for Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana, Ashtadalapadamaradhana, and Nijapada Darshanam will be allotted online through an electronic dip system. To book these services, the devotees need to register online from 10 am on March 20 to 10 am on March 22. Tickets are issued to devotees through an online electronic dip system.

A list of ticket recipients will be posted on the website after 10 am on March 22. Devotees will be notified via SMS and e-mail. Ticket holders will have to pay the ticket price in Rendroz. Tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankara Seva can be booked directly by devotees on a first-come-first-served basis.

Many acquired services canceled during the Holidays

The TTD canceled Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam on April 2 during Ugadi and Tomala, Archana, and Sahasra Deepalankara services on April 10 during Sri Ramanavami. Also, during the Vasanthotsavam from April 14 to 16, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankara services, and Nijapada Darshanam services on April 15 were canceled...officials said.

Brahmotsavam and Sahasradipalankara services from May 10 to 12 on the occasion of Sri Padmavati Parinayotsavam, Ashtadalapadapadmaradhana, Kalyanotsavam, Unjalseva, and Arjita Brahmotsavam services on the third day of Jyeshtabhishekam on June 14 were also canceled.

TTD officials appealed to the devotees to take note of the matter. TTD appealed to the devotees coming to Tirumala Srivari Darshan to bring either a Covid negative certificate or a vaccination certificate. Authorities asked the devotees to cooperate with them.