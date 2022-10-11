Agartala: A jawan of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a guest house in the Khowai district of Tripura on Monday, police said. It was not immediately known whether it was a natural death, suicide or a murder. Police identified the deceased trooper as S. Babu (36) from Tamil Nadu, serving in the TSR 6th battalion.

As per police, Babu had checked in at the guest house 'Swapanpuri' located on TKDK Road in Khowai city, on Sunday. He was supposed to report to duty at Ramchandraghat on Monday. However, when he did not wake up on Monday morning, the guest house staff went inside his room only to find him lying dead with blood stains on his body.

The staff immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot along with a forensic team to probe the death. Police said that the deceased was naked and they found patches of blood in various parts of the body. Some medicines and empty vials and packets of medicines were also found on the bed of the deceased.

Police have started an investigation. The body has been brought to the mortuary of the district hospital. After the post mortem on Tuesday, it is said that the body will be sent to the deceased trooper's home in Tamil Nadu. Babu visited his home for a vacation in May last year. He was scheduled to return in June after a month's leave. But as he did not return to duty on time, the commandant of TSR had sent him a notice at his home address last August.