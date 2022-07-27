Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Congress on Wednesday held a protest demonstration against the summoning of AICC President Sonia Gandhi by ED. Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman along with former MLA Asish Kumar Saha who led the protests today lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre calling the summons a "political vendetta" and "conspiracy against the Congress and its leaders by using ED and CBI".

Roy Barman who left the BJP said the "main motive of BJP is to harass the Congress and its leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi". While speaking with reporters, former Minister and MLA Roy Barman said as part of a nationwide protest the Tripura Pradesh Congress is also holding the Satyagraha protest peacefully.

“Just to harass the Congress party and to malign the name of the party BJP is using ED and summoned President of AICC Sonia Gandhi thrice.

Since the first day, ED is asking the same questions to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Even on the third day today they were summoned and asked the same questions by ED. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi gave them answers as well," he said. Roy Barman said Congress and its leaders never engaged in any money laundering cases. "Whatever they did following the law was to revive a newspaper which played a key role in the independence of India”, Roy Barman said. He claimed that Rs 90 crore loans were given to revive the newspaper and to help its employees.

He alleged that the BJP was diverting the attention of the public "at a time when the Congress has started raising issues of people and started talking about the problems of people". "BJP can’t gag the voice of Congress. Congress fought for people and will always fight for the interest of people”, he added.