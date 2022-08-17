Srinagar: Rich tributes were paid today in Srinagar to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) personnel who were killed in Pahalgam yesterday. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha were also present on this occasion. He also shouldered the dead bodies of ITBP jawans. The dead bodies of the jawans will be sent to their homes from Srinagar.

Tributes paid today in Srinagar to the ITBP personnel who were killed in Pahalgam yesterday

Yesterday at 11.10 am, an ITBP bus fell into a 100 feet deep gorge in Pahalgam. 7 personnel were killed in the accident. 39 personnel of ITBP and 2 personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police were on board the bus. The accident happened due to the brake failure of the bus. All the personnel were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty. These personnel were coming to Pahalgam from Chandanwadi, the starting point of the Amarnath Yatra. Meanwhile, the driver lost control and the bus fell into the gorge.

The police identified the dead personnel as Head Constable Dola Singh (Tar Taran, Punjab), Constable Abhiraj (Lakhesrai, Bihar), Constable Amit K (Eta, UP), Constable D Rajshekhar (Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh), Constable Subhash C Birwal (Sikar, Rajasthan), Constable Dinesh Bohra (Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand) and Constable Sandeep Kumar (Jammu).

"Eight seriously injured jawans are undergoing treatment at Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. The rest are undergoing treatment at Anantnag Hospital," police said.