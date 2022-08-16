Srinagar: Seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel died and several were injured when a bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two from the JKP fell into a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. He also said that the jawans were returning from Amarnath yatra duty. The incident took place between Chandanwari and Pahalgam, a police official said.

While seven ITBP personnel died on the spot, 10 others sustained grievous injuries. The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to the police control room here. The party comprised of 37 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and two from the JKP, who were being de-inducted from the Amarnath Yatra duty that concluded on August 11, a senior officer said. A Border Security Force (BSF) helicopter has been pressed to airlift the casualties, officials said.

