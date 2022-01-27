Virudhunagar: A 43-year-old woman Meenakshi in Virudhunagar district was attacked by a group of people on Tuesday night after her son eloped with a girl from the same village.

Meenakshi's son Sakthisiva(24), who is working in a private company in Chennai, has been in love with Bhuvaneswari (19), daughter of Sudha from the same village. It seems both the families opposed their relationship.

Sakthisiva who came to village on 22 January eloped with Bhuvaneswari. Three days later on 25 January, Bhuvaneswari's mother Sudha and her relatives barged into Meenakshi's house and dragged her out, tied her to a lamppost and assaulted her.

After knowing the incident Paralachi Police officers rushed to the spot and shifted Meenakshi to Aruppukottai Government Hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by Meenakshi, the Paralachi police station booked 14 persons, including Bhuvaneswari's mother Sudha and others for physical and verbal abuse of the victim.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi's relatives protested and demanded arrest of the accused and sought their protection. They ended the protest after police officers promised to take appropriate action against the culprits.

Read: Woman assaulted and paraded in Delhi street; 4 arrested