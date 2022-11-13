Agartala: The Tripura unit of Trinamool Congress on Sunday alleged that BJP-backed goons have unleashed a fear psychosis across the state and intimidating TMC party workers and supporters so that they won't attend the mass gathering, which is slated for November 14, in Agartala. it is being organised to protest against the BJP’s misrule, TMC functionaries of Tripura said.

Addressing a press conference here, senior leader and Tripura in-charge of TMC Rajib Banerjee claimed that democracy died in the state. “Work to make our programme a success is going on. Everywhere our workers are putting up flags and festoons. But it is unfortunate that democracy has died in Tripura. There is no right to hold any activity by opposition parties. BJP is trying to suppress the opposition parties in a fascist way," Banerjee alleged.

"No doubt we have received permission but our workers, leaders, and supporters of TMC in different areas are facing resistance and threats since Saturday. They (BJP) unleashed a fear psychosis. They are intimidating our party workers and drivers not to attend the rally and mass gathering of TMC”, he added.

“BJP-backed goons are entering the houses of TMC workers and threatening them. It’s very sad. Such incidents are taking place in Dhalai, Unakoti, North district, South district and Gomati district. In some places, drivers are not coming forward to carry our workers after they received threats. But we will not stop we will continue our protest for the people. MP Kakali Ghosh Dastidas and MP Mohua Moitro will be present at the programme”, Rajib told reporters.

MP Sushmita Dev, who also joined the press conference, condemned the incident and said, “I condemned the steps of BJP the way they are harassing our workers and giving threats for not attending the mass gathering on November 14. It’s a democratic country and every party has equal rights. Our main aim is to work for the development of Tripura”.