Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday, released a white paper and declared the list of its assets including fixed deposits and gold deposits. The temple trust said it has 10.3 tonnes of gold deposits in nationalized banks worth more than Rs 5,300 crore and has a cash deposit of Rs 15,938 crore.

While the total net worth of the temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara temple is believed to be one of the richest in India, with a net worth of Rs 2.3 lakh crore. The trust categorically denied social media reports that the Trust chairman and the Board had decided to invest surplus funds in Government of India bonds or Andhra Pradesh Government Securities.

Terming the reports false and incorrect, TTD, EO, Dharma Reddy released a white paper on its investments and gold deposits that it had made between June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2022, the term of the present TTD Board and its chairman. The TTD said as per Trust Rules, it had invested in Scheduled Banks at the H1 rate of interest. As per TTD guidelines, quotations were invited only from scheduled banks with the highest credit ratings for gold deposits.

Earlier, a year and a half ago, the Board of Trustees of TTD, released a white paper stating that it had 960 properties in various parts of the country. It includes agricultural land as well as plots and buildings. It is said that the value of these will be Rs. 75,000 crores as per government rates, while the market value is estimated to be more than two to three times. The income made by the temple comes from donations by devotees, businesses, and institutions.