Meerut: Ahead of the UP assembly polls' first phase to commence on February 10, the BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait took yet another jibe at the BJP while talking at an event in Meerut on Sunday. He said that the Muzaffarnagar model does not work and he will now take it upon himself and his party to make the farmers of the state realize how much loss has been caused to them under the Yogi-led UP government.

"The government is not serious about the farmers. Now our team will go everywhere from village to educational institutions and make people aware through leaflets. We will also show the real situation of agriculture and employment in the state to farmers," he said.

Tikait says he will go door to door to show farmers what UP government has done

Tikait further claimed that the BJP wants to benefit from communal politics but he will not let them do so. "We won't let them play the Hindu-Muslim game on the soil of West Uttar Pradesh. For the past month, BJP has been campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls by targeting a certain fraternity. It does not suit the Chief Minister of the state who even guises himself as a saintly person. The 'Divide and Rule' model is out of date now," he said. Tikait further added that the BJP does not have the contract to assign people certificates of Hindutva, and the people of West UP will not allow this.

Along with Tikait, other prominent farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav, Yudhveer Singh, Shivkumar Sharma, Joginder Singh Ugraha, and Hannan Mollal were also present on the occasion.

Farmer leader Yogendra Yadav also took to the dais to voice his thoughts on the upcoming elections. "The government made promises to constitute a committee on MSP, also promised compensation to the families of martyr farmers, withdrawal of cases of 48 thousand farmers, but they have done none of it," he said.

