New Delhi: In the backdrop of China's Foreign Minister's visit to New Delhi, Tibetans residing in the capital staged a protest against the visit of China's diplomatic outreach to India. The protestors had organized a protest outside the Hyderabad House, New Delhi at 2 pm. But since this official outreach by Beijing to New Delhi is being viewed with utmost caution from India's diplomatic circles, one of the organizers told ETV Bharat that they were being wrongly informed about the timing of the visit.

"We were being informed that China's FM Wang Yi would be meeting with Indian officials between 2-4.30 pm but since this diplomatic meeting has already been done, we regret to inform you that now our protests would not have that significance".

As the protestors started their peaceful protests by raising slogans and carrying placards such as "We demand Tibet's Freedom", "Wang Yi Go Back", "Tibet's Freedom, India's security" and "India should help Tibet", the Delhi Police reached the spot within a few minutes and halted the protest.

When the Tibetan protesters requested Delhi Police to continue their protests, the officers on duty replied that "we have already given you enough time to protest. Now, kindly stop these protests. We have been informed by the higher authorities not to allow any such agitation furthermore more".

Later, a bus came at the order of Delhi Police, and soon all these protesters were ordered to get in the bus after which they were taken to Mandir Marg Police station.

Talking to ETV Bharat, a protestor wearing Tibetan Flag and his associates at the back carried Indian Flags told us "Remember the time when the 1962 war happened. Wang Yi should not have come here. They have seized our land. The Government of India should not engage with the Chinese".

When being asked to comment on the recent developments that are now altering the dynamics of geopolitics, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and India's border dispute with China at LAC, how can New Delhi solve the Tibet issue, to this he responded "India should take a more tough stand on this. They should not engage with China and there should be more proactive engagement over the Tibet issue.".