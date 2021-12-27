Yamunanagar: Three members of a family here in Haryana havwe been detected with Covid-19 new Omicron Variant. The Omicron positive people are identified as a 30-year-old man, his 31-year-old wife and his 33-year-old sister who returned from the Netherlands recently.

As part of a routine process, Covid 19 test was conducted on them, and on the 19 December they all came positive. After which their samples were sent to a Delhi based lab for genome sequencing. The report which came on Monday confirmed the presence of the new variant

Yamunanagar administration is continuously monitoring people returning from high-risk countries. They are being kept in quarantine for seven days and an RT-PCR test is being done compulsorily on the eighth day.

In view of the emergence of Omicron cases, the Haryana government has already imposed a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings from Saturday. The government has also said people eligible for vaccination but are not fully vaccinated will be banned from entering malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, from January 1.

The total case count in the state rose to 7,72,633 while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,062.

