Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is all set to begin vaccination for teenagers in 15-18 age group and to administer booster doses for its frontline healthcare workers as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 December.

Dr Manoj Shukla, vaccination nodal officer of National Health Mission in UP, said, "We are waiting for guidelines from central government as we are done with all the preparations for booster jab and vaccinating adolescents. Teenagers in the 15-18 age group will have the facility of online registration for vaccination first, offline registration will also be done but only if sufficient dosage will be available. On the other hand, online as well as offline registration can be done for the booster dose."

Beneficiaries of vaccine

Total Beneficiaries > 2 crore 80 lakh 55 thousand 92

Number of health workers > 10 lakh 9 thousand 876

Number of front line workers > 10 lakh 43 thousand 604

Elderly above 60 years > 1 crore 87 lakh 52 thousand 112

Total 7.75 crores will be jabbed in the state, First 1.40 crore will be jabbed

The state government is working on a double plan for vaccinating children. The plan will be implemented on the basis of how many vaccine doses are available. First, vaccination will be done at a fixed designated vaccination centre. If the state will receive sufficient jabs, camps will be set up for mass vaccination drive.

National Data

According to official estimates, there will be approximately 10 crore children in the 15-18 age group eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination. As of Saturday, 12.04 crore people over the age of 60 had received their first dose of vaccine; and 9.21 crore were fully vaccinated.

Official data also showed that 1.03 crore healthcare workers had received their first dose, and 96 lakh were fully vaccinated; 1.83 crore frontline workers had received their first dose, and 1.68 crores were fully vaccinated.

