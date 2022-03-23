Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A father and his two sons were killed in a road accident in Secunderabad Kotwali area of ​​Bulandshahr on Wednesday.

According to the initial inputs, Shakir was heading to Bulandshahr from Meerut with his two sons, Sanib and Uzair when their speeding car rammed into near Gulavathi. The three died on the speed. Police officials reached the spot and moved the bodies to the mortuary.