Hyderabad (Telengana): Rachakonda cybercrime police have arrested three suspects from West Bengal in a case related to cryptocurrency scam in Hyderabad.

The special police team went to West Bengal to arrest Ikram Hussain, Noor Alam, and Izarul, and brought them to the city as several cases were registered in Hyderabad. Police have seized six sim cards, five mobile phones, three bank chequebooks, and six ATM cards from them. The police have also frozen Rs50 lakhs cash from the accounts of the accused.

The police said that Chhota Bhai, the main accused hails from Siliguri in West Bengal. He has set up 14 shell companies with Noor Alam, who worked in a local bank. Through these, he raised investments online. Police further stated that "Ikram Hussain and Izarul have set up 64 bank accounts locally to lure villagers. Rs 86 lakh was made from the victim of Nampally in the name highest investments."

Police have identified the gang as having committed crimes across the country. Police have arrested three accused from West Bengal. Police searching for the main accused in this case Chota Bhai is absconding.

Also Read: Karnataka's Cryptocurrency Scam explained