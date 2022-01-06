Punjab: According to news agency ANI, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday said that it's clear from video of the occasion that protesting farmers didn't even make an effort to go towards PM's convoy. However, a group of farmers with BJP flags, raising the "Narendra Modi Zindabad" slogan had reached near that convoy. Therefore, a threat to the life of PM seems completely concocted.

The SKM clarified that some farmers were stopped by police from going to Ferozepur District Headquarters. So they protested by sitting on the road at many places which included the flyover too, where PM's convoy came, stopped, and went back. The protesting group of farmers had no concrete information that the PM's convoy was going to pass through.

On receiving the news of PM Modi's proposed visit to Punjab on January 5, more than 10 farmer organizations affiliated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had announced a symbolic protest for the arrest of Ajay Mishra Teni and other outstanding demands.