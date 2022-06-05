Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that security forces and administration won't spare those involved in recent target killings in the valley. Sinha said that strict action will be taken against those who are targeting innocent civilians in Kashmir.

"The killings of civilians won't be tolerated. Administration and security forces will take strict action against against those terrorists who are involved in the killings," Sinha said as he addressed a gathering here. He urged the civil society in Jammu and Kashmir to "condemn the killings so that peace and unity are established in the Union Territory."

As many as 17 civilians including one PM package employee and a female teacher from Jammu were killed in recent months which have created fear among the Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers in the valley. Following the killings, administration posted these employees in towns and district headquarters for safety, while security around the residential colonies of the PM package employees has been enhanced.

In the aftermath of the killings, several PM package employees have fled Kashmir to Jammu following their protests for shifting them to Jammu. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held several meetings in Delhi on Friday with LG Sinha, chiefs of army, police and other security agencies. The meetings were attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

