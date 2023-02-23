Rohtas: At least thirteen wagons of a freight train jumped the rail in Bihar's Rohtas district disrupting the traffic in the dedicated freight corridor, on Thursday morning. The major mishap had damaged the tracks and the freight wagons. The extent of damage is so much that four of the wagons will have to be scrapped.

The mishap occurred near Dusadhi village on the Gaya-Deen Dayal Upadhyay rail section. Eyewitnesses said they heard loud sound in the morning. The sound caught the people's attention causing commotion in area drawing large number curious onlookers to the spot.

After receiving information, senior railway officials arrived at the mishap site near Karbandiya railway station and they pressed heavy machines to remove the damaged wagons and to relay the cracked rails. The accident brought movement of goods trains on the dedicated line of the freight corridor to a grinding halt, sources from the Railways said.

Railway officials said the accident strew the wagons of the goods train on eithers sides of the wheat field. The intensity of the derailment was so severe that the rolling stock and the entire undergear got severed from the wagons and lay scattered on the wheat field along the tracks.

Sources said the rake was empty and that the rail traffic on this section has been disrupted due to the derailment. Engineers are working with the heavy machines in carrying out the repair works to restore the freight traffic. Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay division Chief General Manager Pawan Kumar visited the spot and was supervising the restoration.

Pawan said out of thirteen wagons, four or five have damaged completely. We will be able to reclaim nine wagons. The track clearing and repair work has been going on a war-footing basis. The 'Up' line will be cleared for traffic in a few hours. In the 'Down' line the damage is more. The OHC (overhead traction) is damaged. So it will be opened around 8 late in the evening after it is fixed, the CGM said.